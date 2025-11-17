Kazazian Asset Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Kazazian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Zscaler by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $33,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.39.
Zscaler Trading Down 3.0%
ZS opened at $299.45 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.