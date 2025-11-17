SelectQuote, Inc. $SLQT Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,370 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 181.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,296 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in SelectQuote by 28.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 129,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.48 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.26.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.41%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

