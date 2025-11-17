PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 208,772 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

