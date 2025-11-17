Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $32.69 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $231.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

