PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

