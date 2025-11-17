Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

BSMQ opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

