Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Stock Holdings Cut by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $73.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

