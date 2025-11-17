Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 14th

Leap Therapeutics, Cypherpunk Technologies, Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, and Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or fund. Investors view them as having higher growth potential but also greater volatility and lower liquidity compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

