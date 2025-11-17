PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 936 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.42 and a 200 day moving average of $283.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

