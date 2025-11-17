Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – November 14th

QuantumScape, Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, Sigma Lithium, Lithium Americas, Expion360, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lithium supply chain — for example, firms that mine, refine, process, or produce lithium compounds used in lithium‑ion batteries. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, though their performance is often volatile and tied to commodity cycles, battery technology changes, and supply‑chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Expion360 (XPON)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

