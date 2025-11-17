Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 16.7% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $100.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

