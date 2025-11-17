Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,993 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 33,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $201,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $203,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 15.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 126,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $305.35 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

