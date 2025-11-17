SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 188,985 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1,235.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,985 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flex worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Flex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $7,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after buying an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America upped their target price on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $933,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,138,627.58. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $7,812,450 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $59.99 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.