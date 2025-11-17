MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

