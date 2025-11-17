Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,129 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $120.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

