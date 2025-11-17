Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.0%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.