SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $130.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

