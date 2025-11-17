Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ingredion worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after buying an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1,093.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 335,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ingredion by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 288,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210,737 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

