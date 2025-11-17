Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $158.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

