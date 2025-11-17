Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $105.03 thousand worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,411.63 or 1.00147135 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,194,397 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,624,194,396.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00189423 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $104,120.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.