Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $35.77 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $689.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $735.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.