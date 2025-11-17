Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 1.1% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $70,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $428.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $469.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.12 and its 200 day moving average is $387.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.64.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

