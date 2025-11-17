Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 368,799 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,799 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $59,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $118.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

