Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 9,045 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Semanteon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,792,190 shares of company stock worth $250,743,848. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

