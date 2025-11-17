PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 15,707 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

