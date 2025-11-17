Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Director John Childs Acquires 3,333,333 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John Childs purchased 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,653,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,404,280. This represents a 143.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biohaven Trading Up 2.5%

BHVN opened at $8.29 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $877.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 113.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 84,800.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Biohaven by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

