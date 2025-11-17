Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 135,114 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

