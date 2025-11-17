Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after acquiring an additional 740,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 194,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

