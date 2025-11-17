Contrasting Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) & OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) and OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and OPENLANE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -54,380.62% -187.07% -52.34% OPENLANE 8.18% 11.65% 3.40%

Risk and Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPENLANE has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of OPENLANE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and OPENLANE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 0 0 1.50 OPENLANE 0 2 4 1 2.86

OPENLANE has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given OPENLANE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OPENLANE is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and OPENLANE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $540,000.00 274.63 -$355.85 million ($3.47) -0.29 OPENLANE $1.90 billion 1.44 $109.90 million $0.87 29.53

OPENLANE has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPENLANE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OPENLANE beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include OPENLANE, a mobile-app enabled solutions that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in the United States. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves commercial customers and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.