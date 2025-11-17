Raiffeisen Bank International AG Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,816 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $6,344,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $284.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.