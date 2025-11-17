Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.58 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fox Advisors cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

