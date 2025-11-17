Head to Head Review: Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) and Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOC Hong Kong and Lion Finance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lion Finance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Lion Finance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $20.67 billion 2.60 $4.90 billion N/A N/A Lion Finance Group $1.97 billion 2.36 $911.27 million $16.95 6.16

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Finance Group.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Lion Finance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Lion Finance Group 33.27% 28.41% 3.90%

Volatility & Risk

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Finance Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BOC Hong Kong

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services. The company also offers cross-border financial and remittance services; and securities, funds, foreign exchange services, precious metals and FX margin services, currency linked investments, bonds, market information services, monthly savings plans, and structured products, as well as business and personal loans. In addition, it provides business and accident protection, medical, travel and leisure, family protection, RMB, and personal life insurance products; and credit cards. Further, the company offers safe deposit box, e-bill, and payment services; personal and corporate RMB, and RMB clearing bank services; business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans; small business, asset-pledge, and syndicated loans; accounts receivable, machinery and equipment, SME green, and project financing; cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; and custody and cash management services. Additionally, it provides wealth management and overdraft services; mandatory provident fund schemes; and private and corporate banking services, as well as internet, phone, and mobile banking services; and trade related products and other credit facilities. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Lion Finance Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities. This segment primarily serves mass retail and affluent, and high-net-worth client segments. The SME Banking segment provides SME loans, micro loans, and consumer and mortgage loans; funds transfers and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for legal entities. This segment serves small and medium-sized enterprises; and micro businesses. The Corporate Investment Banking segment provides loans and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, trade finance services, and documentary operations support services; handles saving and term deposits for corporate and institutional customers; and offers brokerage services. The BNB segment provides retail and corporate banking services to clients in Belarus. Bank of Georgia Group PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.