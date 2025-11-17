Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.80 Thousand

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $226.31 million and $67.80 thousand worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,425,158 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.