Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires 1,993 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 89,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $6,703,492.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,837.27. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 203,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $12,294,060.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 180,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,142.88. This trade represents a 53.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,789 shares of company stock valued at $59,075,699. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.