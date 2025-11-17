Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Kelly Services stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.00 million, a PE ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Kelly Services has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.71.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.80 million. Kelly Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

