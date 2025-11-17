Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,067 AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. AeroVironment accounts for about 1.3% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.4%

AVAV opened at $291.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.01, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.63 and its 200 day moving average is $260.63.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. New Street Research set a $365.00 price target on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings raised AeroVironment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.07.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

