City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.54. City has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $61.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. City had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that City will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of City by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 113.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

