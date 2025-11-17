Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Guardforce AI in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $0.83 on Friday. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

