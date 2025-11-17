4,495 Shares in Kadant Inc $KAI Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Kadant makes up about 2.2% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,175,000 after acquiring an additional 114,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,310 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kadant by 519.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 80,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,648 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $10,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $255.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $254.65 and a 12-month high of $429.95.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,544.31. This represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

