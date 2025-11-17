Semanteon Capital Management LP Trims Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Semanteon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 301.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $83.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $176.77.

JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

