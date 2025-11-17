Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 26th

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Jerash Holdings (US) has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

