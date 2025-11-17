Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 2,797 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $40,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 65,293 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 424,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0%

OC stock opened at $101.64 on Monday. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.25%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

