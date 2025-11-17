Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $329.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.33. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $413.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Powell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POWL

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.