Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 1,066 Shares of Heico Corporation $HEI

Semanteon Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Heico comprises 2.3% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Heico during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Heico in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In related news, Director Carol F. Fine bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $163,920.96. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,920.96. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,547.90. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933. 9.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Heico from $346.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Heico Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of HEI stock opened at $313.07 on Monday. Heico Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.34 and its 200-day moving average is $309.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.