2,584 Shares in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 452,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 47,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after buying an additional 172,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,369 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 298,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 285,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $229.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average is $186.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.24. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.72 and a 1-year high of $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYRG

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.