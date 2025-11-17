Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $328,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $50.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

