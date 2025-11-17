Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $594,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.93 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 5.84%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

