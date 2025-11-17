Needham & Company LLC Cuts Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Price Target to $12.00

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Friday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Cat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Red Cat alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCAT

Red Cat Stock Down 7.5%

RCAT stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Red Cat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Cat will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,073 shares in the company, valued at $579,026.43. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 86,833 shares of company stock valued at $861,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Red Cat by 65.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 280,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111,225 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 66.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.