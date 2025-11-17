OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a 25.0% increase from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

OneSpaWorld has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.28.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $258.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.41 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,010.55. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 11,057 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $249,777.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,432.40. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,053 shares of company stock worth $4,377,808. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 27.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

