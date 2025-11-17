Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,874 ATI Inc. $ATI

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,368,000 after acquiring an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ATI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in ATI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares in the company, valued at $18,360,036.63. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 99,646 shares of company stock worth $8,461,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

